Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Navy bids farewell to two visiting Japanese battleships

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Staff Correspondent

Two warships of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), JS URAGA and HS HIRADO, left Chittagong Port Jetty on Monday after a three-day goodwill visit.
On the eve of the departure of the two ships from the port of Chittagong, the well-equipped band of the navy bid farewell by performing the band in the traditional manner, said an ISPR press release.
Capt Masudul Karim Siddiqui, Chief Staff Officer, Chittagong Naval Area, and representatives
    of the Japanese Embassy to Bangladesh, as well as local high-ranking officials of the Navy were present.
 During the stay of the two ships in Bangladesh, a delegation including the Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh paid a courtesy call on Commander Chittagong Naval Area, Commander BN Fleet, Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation and Chairman Chittagong Port Authority.
 It is hoped that this goodwill visit of the two ships will play an important role in further strengthening the friendly cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan. The two ships arrived in Bangladesh on January 8 on a three-day goodwill visit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2022 shapes up as warmest year
Dialogue on  EC formation a mockery: BNP
Recruiting agencies fear scope for new syndication in MoU  
Navy bids farewell to two visiting Japanese battleships
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed
Book fair to open Feb 1 despite Omicron
Keep up the pace of development: PM
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Minister


Latest News
Gloomy outlook for global recovery, WEF survey finds
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft