Navy bids farewell to two visiting Japanese battleships

Two warships of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), JS URAGA and HS HIRADO, left Chittagong Port Jetty on Monday after a three-day goodwill visit.

On the eve of the departure of the two ships from the port of Chittagong, the well-equipped band of the navy bid farewell by performing the band in the traditional manner, said an ISPR press release.

Capt Masudul Karim Siddiqui, Chief Staff Officer, Chittagong Naval Area, and representatives

of the Japanese Embassy to Bangladesh, as well as local high-ranking officials of the Navy were present.

During the stay of the two ships in Bangladesh, a delegation including the Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh paid a courtesy call on Commander Chittagong Naval Area, Commander BN Fleet, Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation and Chairman Chittagong Port Authority.

It is hoped that this goodwill visit of the two ships will play an important role in further strengthening the friendly cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan. The two ships arrived in Bangladesh on January 8 on a three-day goodwill visit.







