Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 7:02 PM
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271

The Education Ministry will determine the fate of this year's Secondary School Certificate, Higher Secondary Certificate and their equivalent exams after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.
"It's quite natural that the exams will not be held in time as students couldn't attend classes much due to the pandemic," Education Minister Dipu Moni said at a news briefing in Dhaka on Monday. "The tests were expected to
    be held with an abbreviated syllabus in the middle of the year but the authorities have yet to finalise the decision."
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading around the world, forcing governments to impose restrictions. Bangladesh has so far recorded 30 cases of the variant and announced a vaccine requirement for students, aged 12 and above, for in-person classes.
Meantime, Covid-19 cases surged by 2,231 in a day to 1,595,931, while the death count rose by three in the same period to 28,105, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Monday.
"The ministry will continue to review the overall COVID-19 situation and in-person classes. Exams will be held when the situation improves," Dipu Moni said. The education ministry will announce the final schedule at least two months before the start of the tests, she said.
    -bdnews24.com


