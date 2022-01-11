Covid cases jump to 2,231 in 24 hrs

The country recorded a sudden surge of Covid-19 as 2,231 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, bringing the number of cases to 1,595,931. Three more patients died due to Covid-19 during the time, taking the death toll at 29,105.

At the same time, nine more patients has been detected with Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, in the country which bringing the total Omicron affected patients at 30 in the country.

The data was uploaded to Germany's Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza (GISAID) on Monday. icddr,b confirmed the information.

Among those identified were three men and six women. They are all staying in Dhaka. Their

samples were collected between December 30 and January 2.

The first two patients were identified with Omicron in the country on December 9.

However, 208 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,551,113 and overall recovery rate at 97.19 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 8.53 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.64 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 26,143 samples.

The three deceased were male -- aged between 61-70 years old. Among them, two were from the Dhaka division and one from the Rajshahi division.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the discovery of a new variant, Omicron, has triggered a global alarm. Bangladesh reported twenty Omicron cases till now.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 289 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 254 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.









