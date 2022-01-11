Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid cases jump to 2,231 in 24 hrs

9 more Omicron patients detected

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded a sudden surge of Covid-19 as 2,231 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, bringing the number of cases to 1,595,931. Three more patients died due to Covid-19 during the time, taking the death toll at 29,105.
At the same time, nine more patients has been detected with Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, in the country which bringing the total Omicron affected patients at 30 in the country.
The data was uploaded to Germany's Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza (GISAID) on Monday. icddr,b confirmed the information.
Among those identified were three men and six women. They are all staying in Dhaka. Their
    samples were collected between December 30 and January 2.
The first two patients were identified with Omicron in the country on December 9.
However, 208 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,551,113 and overall recovery rate at 97.19 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  8.53 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.64 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 26,143 samples.
The three deceased were male -- aged between 61-70 years old. Among them, two were from the Dhaka division and one from the Rajshahi division.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the discovery of a new variant, Omicron, has triggered a global alarm. Bangladesh reported twenty Omicron cases till now.  
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 289 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 254 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2022 shapes up as warmest year
Dialogue on  EC formation a mockery: BNP
Recruiting agencies fear scope for new syndication in MoU  
Navy bids farewell to two visiting Japanese battleships
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed
Book fair to open Feb 1 despite Omicron
Keep up the pace of development: PM
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Minister


Latest News
Gloomy outlook for global recovery, WEF survey finds
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft