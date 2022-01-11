Govt issues 11-point restrictions to stem spread of Omicron

The government has issued 11-point restrictions to check the spread of Omicron variant across the country. These instructions will have to be complied with from January 13 until further notice.

The restrictions have been imposed as the country witnessed an overwhelming surge of Covid-19 infections.

The country recorded a sudden surge of Covid-19 as 2,231 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday and three more patients died due to Covid-19.

At the same time, nine more patients has been detected with Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, in the country which brings the total Omicron affected patients to 30 in the country.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday.

According to the restrictions everyone must wear a mask when going out. Mobile courts will be set up across the country to ensure health rules. Show vaccination certificate to take food at a restaurant and stay in residential hotel has been made mandatory.

The restrictions include limiting passengers in public transports, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings at open places, and making mask wearing mandatory.

Public transport, including buses, trains and launches will have to carry passengers half of their capacity. Transport drivers and helpers must receive vaccines. The authorities concern will issue separate guidelines in this regard.

People have to wear masks in all public places including shopping malls, markets, hotels and restaurants otherwise they have to face legal action.

People have to show proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants and rent hotels.

Students aged above 12 will not be allowed to attend in-person classes unless they are vaccinated after 15 January.

Screening facilities at land, sea and airports have to be increased. Inbound passengers have to show vaccination certificates and take antigen test upon arrival.





