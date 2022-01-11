Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Justice Murshed's 111th birth anniv

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 330
th birth anniv
111Observer Desk

111Observer Desk222
Justice Murshed's 111th birth anniv

Justice Murshed's 111th birth anniv

The 111th birth anniversary of late Chief Justice Syed Mahbub Murshed will be observed today (Tuesday), says a press release.
On this occasion, Quran khwani and fateha khani will be held near his grave at Banani and Syed Mahbub Murshed Memorial Committee will place wreaths there.
Various socio-cultural organisations will also hold memorial discussions on his life and works, marking the day.
Syed Mahbub Murshed was also one of the renowned constitutional lawyers in the subcontinent and a respected figure in the political arena.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Justice Murshed's 111th birth anniv
All DU students to get smart ID cards by next February : Hall authorities
Homecomming Day in Pictures
Guliakhali Sea Beach declared as reserved tourism zone
Omicron surge in India slams travel through Benapole land port
Meghla bus driver held for killing two in city
Death Anniv
Student among 3 killed in Pabna road accidents


Latest News
Gloomy outlook for global recovery, WEF survey finds
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft