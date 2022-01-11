|
Justice Murshed's 111th birth anniv
|
The 111th birth anniversary of late Chief Justice Syed Mahbub Murshed will be observed today (Tuesday), says a press release.
On this occasion, Quran khwani and fateha khani will be held near his grave at Banani and Syed Mahbub Murshed Memorial Committee will place wreaths there.
Various socio-cultural organisations will also hold memorial discussions on his life and works, marking the day.
Syed Mahbub Murshed was also one of the renowned constitutional lawyers in the subcontinent and a respected figure in the political arena.