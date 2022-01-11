



Justice Murshed's 111th birth anniv

On this occasion, Quran khwani and fateha khani will be held near his grave at Banani and Syed Mahbub Murshed Memorial Committee will place wreaths there.

Various socio-cultural organisations will also hold memorial discussions on his life and works, marking the day.

