Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Guliakhali Sea Beach declared as reserved tourism zone

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Staff Correpondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 10: Guliakhali Sea Beach, a little-known sea beach located at Sitakundu upazila in Chattogram, has been decalred as a reserved area for tourism.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism announced 259.10 acres of land of the beach under Khas Land Account-1 protected for tourism. A notification signed by Deputy Secretary of the ministry Shyamoli Nobi was issued in this regard on Monday as per the President's order.
Development of tourism in the beach area is being hampered and affected because of unplanned establishments and other projects, says the notification. To stop the establishment of such structures and projects in the potential tourism area and to flourish the tourism sector of Bangladesh, the ministry has made the announcement under section 4 of the Bangladesh Tourism Reserved Area and Special Tourism Zone Act, 2010.
Locally known as Muradpur Sea Beach, this beach is located only five kilometers off Sitakundu Bazar. One can enjoy the beauty of a swamp forest as well as sea waves from this beautiful location. Though no modern facilities are available yet, it has managed to pull thousands of tourists from various corners of the country by its natural unique attributes.
On December 23, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus visited the Guliakhali Beach.
From one side of this eccentric beach, one can see the view of Kewra forest while the ocean on the other side. The beach, unlike any other in the country, is covered with green grass and thin canals that get filled with water during high tides.
Already a mega plan has been taken for the beach and a proposal was sent to the authorities concerned to develop the roads, build hotels, motels and resorts in the area conducting a land survey, said Shahadat Hossain, Sitakundu Upazila Nirbahi Officer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Justice Murshed's 111th birth anniv
All DU students to get smart ID cards by next February : Hall authorities
Homecomming Day in Pictures
Guliakhali Sea Beach declared as reserved tourism zone
Omicron surge in India slams travel through Benapole land port
Meghla bus driver held for killing two in city
Death Anniv
Student among 3 killed in Pabna road accidents


Latest News
Gloomy outlook for global recovery, WEF survey finds
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft