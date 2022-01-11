University students facing acute  housing crisis

It is indeed worrying that over 70 percent of our public university students are suffering because of acute shortage of accommodation facilities.



Reportedly, 71 percent students are deprived of housing facilities. This number has increased compared to last year. The previous year, 66 percent of students were deprived of housing facilities, according to a 2019 report. As of a latest UGC report, Dhaka University has 23 residential halls and dormitories. There is accommodation for only 16,899 students out of 39,373 students. There is no accommodation for more than half of the students, meaning 57 percent students lack accommodation.



About 19 percent students of the university are deprived of any form of housing at the country's full-fledged residential Jahangirnagar University. Besides, there is no accommodation for students of Jagannath University. Moreover, 11 other public universities reportedly have no accommodation facilities at all. Jagannath University has 17,038 students but no accommodation facility. Rajshahi University has 18 halls. Out of 38,291 students of the university only 9,072 students have accommodation that means 77 percent students of the university has no accommodation.



The government's authority concerned must take immediate stock of the situation, and at least arrange a stopgap measure to address the acute housing crisis of our public university students. As a long term solution, there is no alternative to building sufficient number of dormitories. Realising the fact, the government must also increase its yearly budget allocation to build more accommodation facilities.



On one hand it is easily understandable that numbers of students in our public universities are in a sharp rise for the last few years while on the other, it is also true that almost all accommodation facilities of our public universities are controlled by the ruling party's students' organisations and their so called cadres.



While it is important to build more dormitories at all of our public universities, it is equally important to free accommodation facilities controlled by the ruling party's political goons. Not to forget, thousands of young and meritorious students from distant and remote locations compete every year to find an opportunity to study at our public universities. Having secured admission, these students must not be unfairly treated. The least we expect is our innocent students being deprived of accommodation facilities because of their political or non - political preferences. In addition, we don't want our students to academically develop with a political branding.



Most importantly, our students must be given freedom of choice to join a political organisation or stay free from it. Our students' organisations must refrain from compelling students to join their respective organisations in exchange of accommodation facilities. We want proper nurturing of our university students.