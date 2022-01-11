

Effective measures needed to prevent Omicron



In this situation, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the steps taken by the government to prevent Corona infection and what the results will be. What is the cause of increasing Corona infection? Experts believe that this is due to the prevalence of the new type of Covid-19 variant, Omicron. But without gene analysis, it is difficult to say which type of Corona infection has occurred in the body. However, the Omicron variant is expanding much faster than the Delta variant.



The government has already taken some decisions to prevent Omicron infections in the country. Those decisions include those who go to restaurants, shopping malls, travel to planes and trains--must have been vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and do not go out of the house without mask, and limit access to social, political and religious events.



In addition, all students agedover12 must be vaccinated at least one dose to go to school. There are students above 12 years of age and younger in the same school--will this fragmented measure be of any use to them? Besides, most of the students in the country have not been vaccinated yet. According to the Department of Health, there are 1 crore20 lakh students between the ages of 12 and 17. Of these, 45 lakh have been vaccinated with one dose. In that case, the program is not likely to be successful.



How the decision will be implemented, who will do it, is not yet clear. Obligation of two dose vaccine is not impossible in case of air and train ticketing. Implementation will be difficult in restaurants and shopping malls. There are no instructions on what to do in the market and raw market outside the shopping mall. Many of the restaurants that are frequented by working people on the side of markets and on highways are still out of vaccination.



The cabinet secretary said there would be a monitoring team in each city to monitor restaurants and shopping malls. As there are many shopping malls and restaurantsin Bangladesh, a huge number of manpower is required to supervise them. Who will provide it? He also said that he would give time for this supervision. This means it is not working now. Nothing has been said yet about borders, land, sea and air ports.



Omicron has already spread in our neighboring country India. As a neighboring country, we have the strongest connection with India. Delta variant outbreaks in the country last year occured mainly along the India-Bangladesh land border. Therefore, there is no alternative to tightening the border. The government needs to increase its vigilance in this regard and take immediate effective steps.



In the overall situation, the government does not have to make decisions in isolation. In line with the recommendations of the National Technical Committee, concerted action should be taken so that one ministry does not impose its responsibility to another, one department to another. After all, people need to be involved in getting the most out of any program. People do not mean government or government party people; People of all classes and professions, irrespective of party affiliation, need to be involved in the prevention of Coronavirus.



To prevent Coronavirus, the Health Department plans to give booster doses to those in the country's over 60 years citizens and frontline fighters who took the second dose six months ago. According to statistics, 68 percent of the country's population is not vaccinated yet. At the moment, it is the health department's shortsightedness to introduce booster doses without vaccinating these people.



Everyone has seen the fragility and shortsightedness of the health department in the country since the Coronavirus infection. But in these two years of corona infection in the country--has the health department been able to show its efficiency? That question generally comes to the fore.



The rate of Corona infection is increasing by leaps and bounds in the country at the moment. Meanwhile, the Education Minister has again indicated the closure of educational institutions. In the last one and a half years, the closure of educational institutions due to corona has caused indescribable damage to the education sector. That loss has not yet been overcome. As a result of the closure for a long year and a half, various departments and institutes of the public universities of the country have fallen into the trap of session jam.



The authority has to take effective steps to resolve this session jam. Again, if the educational institutions are closed and no effective steps are taken to resolve the session jam, then the education, name and fame of public universities will be spoiled and the lives of most of the students will be threatened. As a result of the long shutdown, many have not completed their undergraduate / postgraduate degree and many are nearing the end of their age for entering job sectors.



In order to prevent Corona infection, regular educational activities should be kept active by online even if physical education is closed. The academic year, the semester should be completed on time so that the students do not fall into the trap of session jam so that they do not lose their year. Every educational institution needs to be equipped with the ability to teach online and take exams.



In the age of extreme technological advancement, in the age of digital Bangladesh, our public universities still say that they are not able to take exams online, they have no rules to do it. Such attitude is a shame for the country which sends satellite into space and enter the era of digital Bangladesh. To overall development of a country, the joint participation of all classes is required. A country grows with the sincere cooperation of all from the common people to the high officials.



We all need to be aware to prevent Coronavirus. Hygiene and health protocols must be followed. We should remember that, the country will be protected if we individually protect ourselves.

The writer is a researcher & journalist









