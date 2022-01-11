

Mandatory one dose C-19 vaccination for kids



Unfortunately, studies that published in Lancet journal demonstrated that "the impact of vaccination on community transmission of circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 appeared to be not significantly different from the impact among unvaccinated people" (Lancet Infect Dis. 2021). This is based on the findings that infectious virus equally present in the nasopharynx of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals (MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2021).



Therefore, this decision of mandatory one dose covid vaccination for school going kids has no scientific ground. Why one dose of Covid vaccination would protect kids or prevent transmission? Do they have any evidence on that? In fact, one dose covid vaccination is not protecting from severity, illness or transmission.



In reality, there is no such evidence that one dose will keep away people from COVID-variants. What is evident from all different studies is that standard two doses of vaccines work fine in reducing severity of illness. Still, it is not evaluated yet for kids against omicron.



Third dose vaccination can boost your immunity obviously, but we need to be practical in a region where two doses of vaccination is not adequately done and why suddenly running for third dose? Similarly, now imposing a rule to these poor kids for mandatory vacation before going to the class sounds like 'no plan' for future pandemic.



Firstly, it is important to complete the standard vaccination for all groups of people to limit the severity.



Secondly, there is no clear evidence from studies that included China-originated Covid vaccines to protect against omicron variant. It is rather clear that few vaccines that have been given in USA or EU mostly sufficient for protective immunity against omicron. There are also studies showing mix-match vaccination similarly a great choice. Thus, if someone received China vaccine or previously got Covid, may now take a good vaccine like mRNA or viral-vector based vaccines which likely to induce protective immunity.



The ideal situation to deal with omicron using current vaccination strategy should be to provide two doses of vaccination to kids as well as to adults. Schools do not need to be closed at this point, but schools need to adopt a strategy to vaccinate as many kids as possible in next few weeks. Besides, teachers, staff members in the school need to be fully vaccinated urgently. It is time to think seriously using scientific knowledge at this time to deal with current situation.

Dr Jubayer Rahman,

Immunologist, Maryland, USA.











