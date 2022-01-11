Three BNP leaders expelled in Natore

NATORE, Jan 10: Three BNP leaders of the district unit have been expelled from the party on charge of violating party rules and disciplines recently.

They are: Sheikh Emdadul Haque Mamun, convener of Natore Poura BNP and former Mayor of Natore Pourashava, Shariful Islam Lenin, joint convener of Bagatipara Upazila BNP, and Amirul Islam, convener of Bagatipara Poura BNP.

Two letters signed by Aminul Haque, convener of Natore District BNP and Rahim Newaz, member secretary, were sent to local media workers for information.

Letters said, BNP will not take part in any election including the local government election under this government according to the decision of BNP Standing Committee.

But these three leaders took part in the current election to the mayoral positions by ignoring the party order; in this circumstance, they have been expelled from the party for violating the party rules and disciplines.