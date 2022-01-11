Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 7:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three BNP leaders expelled in Natore

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Jan 10: Three BNP leaders of the district unit have been expelled from the party on charge of violating party rules and disciplines recently.
They are: Sheikh Emdadul Haque Mamun, convener of Natore Poura BNP and former Mayor of Natore Pourashava, Shariful Islam Lenin, joint convener of Bagatipara Upazila BNP, and Amirul Islam, convener of Bagatipara Poura BNP.
Two letters signed by Aminul Haque, convener of Natore District BNP and Rahim Newaz, member secretary, were sent to local media workers for information.
Letters said, BNP will not take part in any election including the local government election under this government according to the decision of BNP Standing Committee.
But these three leaders took part in the current election to the mayoral positions by ignoring the party order; in this circumstance, they have been expelled from the party for violating the party rules and disciplines.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three BNP leaders expelled in Natore
Two drown in two ponds
Two students, housewife ‘commit suicide’
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day celebrated in districts
Rangamati Zilla Parishad Member Angsuichhain Chowdhury handed over 500 face masks
Obituary
Covid-19: One more dies, 31 more infected in Rajshahi
Two killed in Joypurhat road mishap


Latest News
Gloomy outlook for global recovery, WEF survey finds
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft