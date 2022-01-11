Two drown in two ponds

A mentally-retarded man and a minor boy drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Patuakhali, in two days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mentally-retarded man drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Ali, 28, son of Rahidul Islam, a resident of Chakmahapur Village under Panka Union in Bagatipara Upazila of Natore District.

Local sources said the family members of Sabuj hold him after tying him up with chain in the house for long. They released him some days back.

Sabuj was roaming here and there after getting released.

However, he came to Jhina Brick Kiln area in Bagha Upazila in the afternoon. He jumped into a pond there at around 4pm.

Later, a team of Bagha Fire Service Station recovered his body from the pond.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Niloy, 2, son of Bimol Majhi, a resident of Pashchim Laxmipur Village under Dashmina Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Niloy fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.





