Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 7:00 PM
Two students, housewife ‘commit suicide’

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people including a housewife and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Sherpur and Rajshahi, in four days.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Afroza, 19, was the wife of Arman Hossain, a resident of Ganguria Dakunipara Village.
Police and local sources said Afroza drank poison in the morning while her family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Sapahar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of her condition. Later, she died in the evening while on the way to the RMCH.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Porsha Police Station (PS) in this connection.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A schoolgirl, who drank poison after being raped in Nalitabari Upazila of the district 17 days back, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Friday.
Deceased Jonaki Akhter, 15, was the daughter of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Kuttamara Village under Jogania Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at a local school.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Nazmul, 28, son of Chan Mia of Chandernagar Village in Sadar Upazila, lived in Kuttamara Village for work purpose.
However, he entered the house of Jonaki while she was alone there on November 16 last year.
He, later, raped her there, and fled the scene as locals sensed the matter.   
Local arbitrators and the victim's family member then settled the matter out of fear of losing social dignity.
But locals started teasing Jonaki randomly.
Following this, she drank poison on December 21 last year.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to the MMCH.
She was released from there some days later as she started feeling better.
She then again felt sick and rushed to the MMCH.
Jonaki, later, died there on Friday while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Jonaki's father Abdul Jabbar lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Nalitabari PS on January 2 this year.
Following this, police arrested Sultan Mia and Lal Mia, brothers of Nazmul.         
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: An honours student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Pranto Chandra, 22, was the son of Shashthi Chandra, a resident of Jotjoyram Village under Bajubagha Union in the upazila. He was a second year honours student at Department of Zoology in Bagha Government Shah Doula College.
The deceased's family sources said Pranto was mentally upset for the last couple of days. He did not talk to anyone.
However, Pranto hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at around 11:30am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy upon the family members' request.


