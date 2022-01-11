Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day celebrated in districts



To mark the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday, the central committee of AL offering munajat on the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj (1), teachers and students of KUET bringing out a rally on its campus in Khulna City (2), NSTU teachers placing a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at the university in Noakhali Town (3), and District AL holding a discussion on the significance of the day at its office in Rangamati Town (4). photoS: observer

Socio-political organizations and people in general observed the day in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1972, the greatest Bengali of all times Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to his country, an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, after nine and a half months of imprisonment in Mianwali Jail of Pakistan.

On the night of March 25 in 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to Pakistan the following day.

KHULNA: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The city and district units of Awami League (AL) and its associate organizations observed the Homecoming Day with different programmes.

Leaders and workers of the party hoisted national and party flags atop the party office and placed floral wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation.

Besides, they held a discussion meeting highlighting the life and works of Bangabandhu along with his contribution to the nation's War of Liberation.

Khulna District AL President Sheikh-Harun-ur Rashid chaired the meeting and some front-ranking leaders including President and General Secretary (GS) of the city AL Talukder Abdul Khaleque and MDA Babul Rana spoke on the occasion.

A milad and doa mahfil was also held at the party office seeking blessings for the departed soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

Meanwhile, Khulna City Corporation, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Zila Parishad, Khulna Press Club, and other socio-cultural and political organizations and educational institutions organized different programmes to mark the day.

GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

On behalf of the central committee of AL, its presidium member Lt Col (Retrd) Muhammad Faruque Khan, MP, placed a wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara Upazila of the district at around 11:20am.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Abul Hasanat Abdullah, MP, and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, MP, were also present at that time.

A special prayer was also offered there seeking peace for the departed soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

Besides, the district AL, Tungipara Upazila AL and its associated organizations also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu on the day.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, the district AL organized different programmes in the town.

The national and party flags were hoisted atop in the party office. Floral wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the District AL office in the town.

District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, its Vice-president Advocate MA Rashid, Joint Secretary Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu, leaders Advocate Abu Sayeed Imam, Advocate Saiful Hoque Khan Sajon, Nurul Islam Nuru, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Sramik League GS Abul Hossain Akanda, District Unit President of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon and its GS Foyez Oman Khan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KURIGRAM: In this connection, the district unit AL organized different programmes in the town.

The programmes include hoisting of national and party flags, placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, bringing out rally, holding discussion meeting and offering special prayer.

A discussion meeting was held at the party office in the town.

District AL Vice-president Chashi MA Karim presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Aman Uddin Ahmed Manzu, its Vice-president Sayeed Hasan Loban, Joint Secretary Obaidur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Abul Kalam Azad, Mostafizar Rahman Saju and leader Dr Shahanaz Begum Nazu, among others, also spoke at the programme.

NOAKHALI: On this occasion, Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) oragnized different programmes at its campus in the district town.

NSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam placed a wreath on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the campus in the morning.

Former VC of the university Professor AKM Saidul Haque Chowdhury, NSTU Deputy VC Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki, President of NSTU Teachers' Association Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, its GS Professor dr Mohammad Anwarul Bashar, Dr Feroz Ahmed and Register Mohammad Jashim Uddin, among others, were also present at that time.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district AL and its associate organizations organized different programmes in the town.

The national and party flags were hoisted atop the party office in the morning.

Floral wreaths were placed on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman there.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Swadhinata Mancho on the Town Club premises here.

Besides, special prayers were offered at the central mosque in the district town.

RANGAMATI: On this occasion, the district unit of AL organized a discussion meeting at the party office in the town at around 10am.

District AL President Dipankar Talukdar, MP, presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Hazi Md Musa Matabbar, its Vice-presidents Hazi Md Kamal Uddin and Ruhul Amin, District Krishak League President Zahid Akhter, District Sramik League GS Md Shamsul Alam, GS of District Juba League Nur Mohammad Kajal and District BCL GS Prokash Chakma, among others, also spoke there.

Earlier, floral wreaths were placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders at the party office.







