FF Mosharraf Hossain

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Mosharraf Hossain, former union parishad member of Kazirabad in Betagi Upazila of the district, died of heart failure at a private hospital in Dhaka early Sunday. He was 76.

He had been suffering from various diseases including of liver for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Ayla-Chandkhali Village under Kazirabad Union in the upazila on Monday morning.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.

FF Mosharraf left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Nasima Parvin Papri

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Nasima Parvin Papri, convener of Upazila Mohila Awami League and former commissioner of Gouripur Municipality in the district, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening. She was 70.

She had been suffering from various deceased including old-age complications.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held in Mirikpur Village under Bokainagar Union in the upazila on Sunday morning.

Later, she was buried at her family graveyard in the area.

She left behind her two sons and many well-wishers to mourn her death.













