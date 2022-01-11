Video
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Covid-19: One more dies, 31 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 10: One more person died of and 31 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
A total of 31 more people have tested positive for the in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,00,067 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said of the newly infected people, 13 are in Rajshahi, six in Natore, four in Bogura and Pabna each, three in Naogaon, and one in Sirajganj districts.
A total of 1,693 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 688 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 96,383 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 29 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
On the other hand, one more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
He said the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some 31 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.


