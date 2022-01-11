Two killed in Joypurhat road mishap

JOYPURHAT, Jan 10: Two people have been killed and two others injured in a road accident in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Sujon, 40, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Chak Raghunathpur Village, and Sabbir Hossain, 20, son of Babar Ali of Purbamatapur Village in the upazila.

The injured are Babar Ali and his daughter Sumaiya Khatun, residents of Purbamatapur Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akkelpur Police Station Saidur Rahman said Babar Ali along with his son Sabbir and daughter Sumaiya was returning home from Akkelpur Sadar at noon riding by an auto-van.

At one stage, a speedy covered van from Joypurhat hit the auto-van in Caser Mor area on the Akkelpur-Joypurhat Highway, leaving its driver Sujon and Sabbir dead on the spot and two others injured. Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were admitted to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex.

However, the law enforcers seized the covered van, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the OC added.









