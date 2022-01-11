Video
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 6:59 PM
Bangabandhu Gallery opens in Mymensingh

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Our Correspondent

MCC Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu, as chief guest, inaugurating Bangabandhu Gallery at Advocate Tarek Memorial Auditorium in the city on Monday. photo: observer

MCC Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu, as chief guest, inaugurating Bangabandhu Gallery at Advocate Tarek Memorial Auditorium in the city on Monday. photo: observer

MYMENSINGH, Jan 10: Bangabandhu Gallery has been inaugurated at Advocate Tarek Memorial Auditorium in the city on Monday.
The gallery has been set up to highlight the ideal and colourful life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmuan.
It was initiated by Mymensingh City Corporation.
The 800 sq ft gallery includes hundreds of pictures of Bangabandhu's student life, political life, family life and state administration, comments of world leaders about Bangabandhu, video clips of his speech, etc.
 Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu was present at the inaugural function as chief guest.  
He said it is not possible to imagine Bangladesh without Bangabandhu.
He further said the new generation should know the correct history and the ideal of Bangabandhu.
He further said that the gallery will play an important role in getting to know Bangabandhu and understand Bangabandhu's principles and ideals.
At the function, 60 school, college and university level students were given prizes and certificates.
Bangabandhu Gallery will remain open to all from 9 am to 5 pm every day except Friday.


« PreviousNext »

