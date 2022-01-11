PM hailed for laying foundation stone of cancer, kidney unit at 8 medical college hospitals

KHULNA, Jan 10: Different organizations in the district hailed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for laying foundation stone of 460-bed unified cancer, kidney and cardiac unit at eight divisional medical college hospitals through video-conference on Sunday.

As part of the Election manifesto, the Prime Minister laid foundation stone of cancer, kidney and cardiac unit at the medical college hospitals from her government residence at Ganabhaban.

A total of 3,680 beds will be set up at all eight medical college hospitals while 115 beds will set up for cancer patients, 165 beds for kidney patients and 180 beds for cardiac patients in each hospital.

In Khulna, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque laid the foundation stone on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, Chairman of Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Vice-Principal of Khulna Medical College Dr Mehedi Newaz, Civil Surgeon Dr Newaz Mohammad, among others, joined the programme.

With Taka 2,388 crore involving costs for all eight government medical college hospital, treatment of these diseases will be easier, and tendency to go abroad for treatment will be reduced.

Expressing gratitude and felicitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, organizations leaders said common people will get treatment facilities after implementation of the project.

Organizations who hailed PM Sheikh Hasina are Khulna unit of Bangladesh Medical Association, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khulna Press Club, among others.









