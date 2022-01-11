India records 1.79 lakh daily cases, highest in 225 days

NEW DELHI, Jan 10: India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3.57 crore, which included 4,033 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories. The country reported 146 deaths linked to the virus.

The active cases comprise 2.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 96.62 per cent. An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data updated. -NDTV













