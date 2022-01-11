

SIBL payment systems dept launches month long workshop

Abu Naser Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director inaugurated the workshop as chief guest. Fifty officers of different branches attended the workshop. Head of Payment Systems Department Khondaker Md. SharifulAlam, representatives of Bangladesh Bank &Soanli Bank spoke on the occasion. Payment Systems Department of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) launched a month-long training workshop on e-Payment recently, says a press release. Payment of duties, taxes, government fees and other charges through RTGS is discussed in the workshop.