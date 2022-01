Banking Event

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) distributing compensation among the family members of employees who died of Corona Virus (Covid-19) at the Board Room of the Bank on Monday. Md. Nasiruzzaman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank inaugurated the event as chief guest and Md. Ismail Hossain, Managing Director of the Bank presided over the function. The chief guest conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved families and paid compensation to them.