ONE Bank signs deal with Mutual Trust Bank

ONE Bank Ltd recently inked an agreement with Mutual Trust Bank Limited. Under the agreement, both parties will work together towards removing cash friction and building digital eco system by providing interoperability service between OK Wallet and Mutual Trust Bank account, says a press release.OK Wallet customers will enjoy add money facility from VISA, MasterCard and UnionPay cards through Mutual Trust Bank Payment Gateway. Customers can also avail cash withdrawal service from MTB ATM.Md Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director (Current Charge) of ONE Bank Limited and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.