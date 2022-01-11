

Global Islami Bank inaugurates managers conference

Its main purpose is to review the current business position of the branches to analyze the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilization of human resources.

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank has opened and also presided over the conference. Among others Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, all divisional heads and branch managers' attended the conference physically and virtually.

















