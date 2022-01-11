Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 6:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

12 planes added to Vistara fleet in last 21 months

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

MUMBAI, Jan 10: Full-service carrier Vistara, which completed seven years of its operations on January 9, said on Monday its fleet has crossed 50 aircraft with over 12 planes added in the last 21 months alone despite pandemic challenges.
In addition to this, Vistara said it has flown 30 million passengers since its launch on January 9, 2015 in both domestic and overseas markets, th airline said in a statement.
The Delhi-based airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture between India's saltto-software conglomerate Tata Group and south-east Asian carrier Singapore Airlines, started flying on international routes from August 2019.
Even as Vistara navigated the aviation industry's worst-ever crisis COVID-19, it continued to grow in a measured way towards its vision and long-term plans, expanding its fleet by over 25 per cent since April 2020, to have 51 aircraft as on date, it said.
Vistara fleet comprises Airbus A320, A320neo, A321neo, Boeing 737 and B787 planes.
Vistara has also significantly grown its global network to include seven new destinations across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the statement added.
According to the airline, it has registered a growth of 3.3 percentage points in market share, since July 2020, having grown from 4.2 per cent in July 2020 to 7.5 per cent in November 2021.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL payment systems dept launches month long workshop
Banking Event
ONE Bank signs deal with Mutual Trust Bank
Global Islami Bank inaugurates managers conference
12 planes added to Vistara fleet in last 21 months
Sri Lankan Airlines, American Airlines ink codeshare deal
Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month: Memo
Rezaul Hossain joins upay as MD and CEO


Latest News
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft