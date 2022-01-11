Video
Sri Lankan Airlines, American Airlines ink codeshare deal

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

MUMBAI, Jan 10: SriLankan Airlines has reestablished its codeshare arrangement with American Airlines, announced the airline on Monday. The arrangement which came about last month is expected to offer flyers enhanced connectivity and travel options across North America and Europe.
"This strategic partnership would allow the placement of the SriLankan Airlines' code on American Airlines' flights to US cities Miami and New York via the Airline's European points in London and Paris; Dallas-Fort Worth via the Airline's hubs in Paris and Frankfurt; and Los Angeles and Chicago via the airline's hub in London," said the airline in a press statement.
Of these US cities, Dallas-Fort Worth is a new addition to the SriLankan Airlines' route network. Existing codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have afforded the airline's passengers flight options to the rest of the cities via Doha and Abu Dhabi respectively up to now, it said. The SriLankan Airlines route network covers 121 cities in 55 countries with the addition of Dallas-Fort Worth. SriLankan Airlines passengers will be able to book flights to these US cities via Europe across the airline's sales channels, it said.
The airline had recently resumed flights to Paris and Frankfurt. Richard Nuttall, Acting chief executive officer/chief commercial officer of SriLankan Airlines said that the reinstatement of the codeshare partnership will introduce multiple new sectors and flight options to the airline's growing network and allow its passengers the option of convenient connections to several cities in North America via London, Paris or Frankfurt.    -Times of India


