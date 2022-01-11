Rezaul Hossain joins upay as MD and CEO



Rezaul Hossain

UCB Fintech Company Limited, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited has been offering Mobile Financial Services (MFS) under the brand name 'upay', says a press release.

A veteran in telecoms and mobile financial service industry, Rezaul Hossain brings in more than 26 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing, products, and distributions while working for many top local and multinational companies, including Grameenphone, Citycell, Airtel and bKash.

He has played an instrumental role in shaping the ever evolving telecommunications and financial technology landscape in the country though his innovative, powerful, and dynamic leadership.

Prior to joining upay, Rezaul Hossain was involved with several enterprises, including 'Nagad', a Bangladesh Post Office backed digital financial service startup which he had co-founded in 2018 with a group of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

Previously, Rezaul Hossain led the commercial division of bKash from 2011 to 2017 as the Chief Commercial Officer and helped the company to grow from the scratch to become the largest mobile financial service provider in the world by subscribers, agents and transactions numbers.

Commenting on the appointment, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UCB Fintech Company Limited said, "His exceptional telecommunications and MFS background along with a record of building and scaling up business from scratch to success will surely create a strong foothold for upay in country's digital finance landscape."

Commenting on his appointment, Rezaul Hossain said, 'I would like to dedicate my experience, expertise and industry knowledge to help upay grow and reach its full potential through bringing delightful experiences to our customers".













