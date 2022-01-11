Internet links drops as in person deals among people rise

Active mobile internet connections in the country dropped in November after six months of increase as many people resumed in-person activities amid a gradual decline in Covid infection cases.

As per Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) data, the number of active mobile internet connections dropped by 25.8 lakh in November 2021.

The number of active mobile internet connections dropped to 11.65 crore in November of the just concluded year from 11.91 crore in the previous month.

Apart from the mobile internet connections, there were another 1.01 crore broadband connections in the country, taking the total number of internet connections to 12.66 crore at the end of November 2021.

In October, the number of mobile internet connections grew by 4 lakh. Before the decline in November, the mobile internet connections saw a decline in April when it dropped by 7.1 lakh.

Officials of the mobile phone operators said that the country's data connections and usage rose manifold after the Covid-19 outbreak as people had to depend on internet connections for their day-to-day activities.

People's dependency on internet connections has declined gradually as they have started resuming in-person activities since the pandemic infection cases declined in the second half of 2021.

The daily coronavirus infection rate reached its peak on July 28, 2021 when the country detected 16,230 cases of fresh infection. In October of the year, the daily coronavirus infection cases dropped below 1,000 and the number remained below 300 in November.

As a result people felt safe and the number of in-person programmes and activities grew in the period. The people's dependency on internet connections declined, the mobile phone officials said.

They, however, said that the need for internet connections might increase in the coming days if the fresh rising infection rate compelled people to contain their in-person activities.

Though the number of internet connections declined, the number of mobile phone connections increased in November. BTRC data showed that the number of mobile phone connections increased by 2.1 lakh in November.

The number of total active mobile phone connections increased to 18.15 crore at the end of November of the year from 18.13 crore a month ago. Of the four telecom operators operating in the country, all but Grameenphone managed to strengthen their customer bases.

Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk gained 1.8 lakh, 0.40 lakh and 0.7 lakh connections respectively in November. Leading mobile phone operator Grameenphone lost 0.8 lakh connections in the month.



















