UCB Investment arranges 3 bonds listed at CSE

Trading Inauguration Ceremonies of AIBL, IBBL and SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bonds were held on January 6 last in Chittagong, says a press release.

AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond is the very first perpetual bond that got approved under the new regulation after hiatus of 14 years. Besides, IBBL 2ndMudaraba Perpetual Bond is the largest perpetual bond issuance by any Islamic bank till date.

UCB Investment Ltd. is the Lead Issue Manager and Arranger of all three bonds.

Md. Ghulam Faruque, Managing Director (Acting), Chittagong Stock Exchange, Muhammed Nadim, Deputy Managing Director, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd., J Q M Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd., Md. Jafar Sadeq, Chief Financial Officer, Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd and Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO, UCB Investment Limited were present in this auspicious event. Other senior officials from respective organizations were also present at the event.















