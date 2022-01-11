

BBS Cables signs corporate agreement with Robi

BBS Cables will be able to enjoy corporate connections from the Robi Axiata Ltd under this agreement. Robi will also support BBS to automate their business processes with the implementation of different IoT and ICT solutions, digital services, data, voice, bulk sms, field force tracking services, says a press release.

Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer (CEBO) Adil Hossain Noble and BBS Cable's Managing Director, Mohammad Badrul Hassan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony took place at BBS's corporate office in Dhaka recently.

BBS Cable Chairman, Abu Noman Howlader, DGM, HR and Admin, Gazi Shabbir Hassan, Brand Manager, Md. Rabiul Kamal and Robi's Vice President, Fahmidul Hasan, Lead Manager South, Suman Kumar Biswas and Key Account Manager, Nazmush Shahadat Munia with concerned high officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.







