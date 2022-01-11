Clayfin and BRAC Bank win IBS Intelligence award

BRAC Bank and Clayfin Technologies, a leading customer experience focused digital solutions provider for financial institutions, have been awarded the "Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation Award - Most Impactful Platform" at IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021, says a press release.

The award has been given in recognition of the collaborative implementation of BRAC Bank's new digital platform called 'Astha'. Mobile App 'Astha' is comprised of a wide spectrum of digital services and engagement tools in retail banking, and is a prime example of digital infrastructure overhaul targeting superior customer experience, higher adoption rates and market impact.

In less than a year of going live, 'Astha' has made a significant impact adding 30% on digital customer growth, 100% growth in digital transaction volumes and 36% conversion from manual transactions to digital channel.

On the occasion, Md. Sabbir Hossain, DMD and COO of BRAC Bank, said: "Over a short period of time, the implementation of the app with the tagline 'Bank Smart' has helped us achieve a significant impact on our customer base. The award will help us launch more digital initiatives to take customer experience to newer heights".

Rajesh BLN, CEO of Clayfin added: "For BRAC Bank, this is just the beginning of the journey. Through its digital initiatives, BRAC Bank will stay ahead of times, and will keep impacting the lives of more and more customers."

Recognizing the impactful solution implementation, Robin Amlt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence, said: "I am thrilled to announce Clayfin Technologies along with BRAC Bank Limited as winners of the Most Impactful Project Award part of the Best Digital Channel / Platform Implementation category at the 3rd edition of the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. The solution was highly impactful and resulted in an astounding 100% growth in digital transactions. Congratulations to the duo!"

The video of award announcement:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pzo7jH-734Y

IBS Intelligence is a pure-play Financial Technology focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. The third edition IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards identified and honoured technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies. This year, the Awards attracted global attention with over 190 participants from 48 countries.

Based out of Dhaka, BRAC Bank Limited offers SME Banking, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking & Custodial Service, Treasury and Foreign Exchange & Related Services through 187 branches, 700 Agent Banking Outlets and digital channels.

With more than 1.1 million customers, the bank has already proved to be the largest collateral-free SME financier in just 20 years of its operation in Bangladesh and continues to serve as a benchmark for governance, transparency and compliance in the banking sector.

Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions. In a rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin enables Banks and financial institutions to nurture and grow close ties with their customers by providing a superior and seamless omnichannel experience delivered at any digital point of interaction that the customer prefers.

Clayfin works across geographies, and currently supports 80+ implementations across 30+ customers in APAC, Middle East and Africa.






















