Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Clayfin and BRAC Bank win IBS Intelligence award

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

BRAC Bank and Clayfin Technologies, a leading customer experience focused digital solutions provider for financial institutions, have been awarded the "Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation Award - Most Impactful Platform" at IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021, says a press release.
The award has been given in recognition of the collaborative implementation of BRAC Bank's new digital platform called 'Astha'. Mobile App 'Astha' is comprised of a wide spectrum of digital services and engagement tools in retail banking, and is a prime example of digital infrastructure overhaul targeting superior customer experience, higher adoption rates and market impact.
In less than a year of going live, 'Astha' has made a significant impact adding 30% on digital customer growth, 100% growth in digital transaction volumes and 36% conversion from manual transactions to digital channel.
On the occasion, Md. Sabbir Hossain, DMD and COO of BRAC Bank, said: "Over a short period of time, the implementation of the app with the tagline 'Bank Smart' has helped us achieve a significant impact on our customer base. The award will help us launch more digital initiatives to take customer experience to newer heights".
Rajesh BLN, CEO of Clayfin added: "For BRAC Bank, this is just the beginning of the journey. Through its digital initiatives, BRAC Bank will stay ahead of times, and will keep impacting the lives of more and more customers."
Recognizing the impactful solution implementation, Robin Amlt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence, said: "I am thrilled to announce Clayfin Technologies along with BRAC Bank Limited as winners of the Most Impactful Project Award part of the Best Digital Channel / Platform Implementation category at the 3rd edition of the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. The solution was highly impactful and resulted in an astounding 100% growth in digital transactions. Congratulations to the duo!"
The video of award announcement:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pzo7jH-734Y
IBS Intelligence is a pure-play Financial Technology focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. The third edition IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards identified and honoured technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies. This year, the Awards attracted global attention with over 190 participants from 48 countries.
Based out of Dhaka, BRAC Bank Limited offers SME Banking, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking & Custodial Service, Treasury and Foreign Exchange & Related Services through 187 branches, 700 Agent Banking Outlets and digital channels.
With more than 1.1 million customers, the bank has already proved to be the largest collateral-free SME financier in just 20 years of its operation in Bangladesh and continues to serve as a benchmark for governance, transparency and compliance in the banking sector.
 Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions. In a rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin enables Banks and financial institutions to nurture and grow close ties with their customers by providing a superior and seamless omnichannel experience delivered at any digital point of interaction that the customer prefers.
Clayfin works across geographies, and currently supports 80+ implementations across 30+ customers in APAC, Middle East and Africa.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL payment systems dept launches month long workshop
Banking Event
ONE Bank signs deal with Mutual Trust Bank
Global Islami Bank inaugurates managers conference
12 planes added to Vistara fleet in last 21 months
Sri Lankan Airlines, American Airlines ink codeshare deal
Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month: Memo
Rezaul Hossain joins upay as MD and CEO


Latest News
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft