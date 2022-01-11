Video
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022
Chevron continues to support local students with scholarship

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
As a part of its ongoing annual scholarship programme for financially disadvantaged, meritorious students, Chevron Bangladesh has awarded scholarships to783 students from 23 educational institutions near Chevron's Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar gas fields; about 64 per cent of the scholarship recipients are female.
Also included in the total are 55 scholarships for students who achieved excellent gradesin the 2021 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, says a press release.
The average pass rate of Chevron's scholarship recipients in the 2021 SSC exams was 100%, compared to the national and Sylhet division averages of 94% and 97% respectively.
Chevron Bangladesh started the scholarship program with only a small handful of educational institutions nearly two decades ago. Aside from helping students' overall academic performance, the company's Quality Education Support Initiative also aims to improve the learning environment of schools near its three gas fields.
In addition to scholarships, support is provided in the form of additional teaching, computer labs, coaching support and endowment fund for selected schools, school uniforms, sports equipment, furniture, infrastructure, sanitation facilities and potable water.
As a part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, Chevron seeks to promote long-term human progress through its global social investment areas of focus: economic development, education, and health.
Chevron operates and holds a 100 percent interest in two onshore PSCs in Bangladesh covering Block 12 (Bibiyana Field) and Blocks 13 and 14 (Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar fields).  
Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com


