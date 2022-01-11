

Capitec, IIFC to work together on various projects

The agreement was signed at the IIFC office at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Sunday, January 9.

Capitac Asset Management Limited Chairman Hasan Rahman, Managing Director and former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Mahfuzur Rahman, Managing Director of IIFC, Additional Secretary (PRL) Shahabuddin Patwari, IIFC Executive Director and Company Secretary Md. Zasim Uddin and other senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.

In a memorandum of understanding, the two companies agreed to work together on various projects in the future.

Capitec Asset Management Limited is a privately owned asset management company licensed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Infrastructure Investment Facilitation Company, a reputed consulting firm of the Government of Bangladesh, under Department of Economic Relations, Ministry of Finance.















A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Capitec Asset Management Limited and Infrastructure Investment Facilitation Company (IIFC).The agreement was signed at the IIFC office at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Sunday, January 9.Capitac Asset Management Limited Chairman Hasan Rahman, Managing Director and former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Mahfuzur Rahman, Managing Director of IIFC, Additional Secretary (PRL) Shahabuddin Patwari, IIFC Executive Director and Company Secretary Md. Zasim Uddin and other senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.In a memorandum of understanding, the two companies agreed to work together on various projects in the future.Capitec Asset Management Limited is a privately owned asset management company licensed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Infrastructure Investment Facilitation Company, a reputed consulting firm of the Government of Bangladesh, under Department of Economic Relations, Ministry of Finance.