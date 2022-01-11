Marcel launches digital campaign with attractive offers



Senior officials of Marcel attend an event to launch 'Digital Campaign Season-13' in Dhaka on Monday.

This time, the campaign commenced with the offer of special customer's benefits on the purchase of any Marcel products, including fridge, air conditioner, television, washing machine, microwave oven, rice cooker, blender, gas stove and different kinds of fan like ceiling, rechargeable table fan, wall fan, pedestal fan and exhaust fan. The offer came into effect on Monday, immediately after the announcement, says a press release.

The programme was attended by, among others, Deputy Managing directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rizwana Nilu and Md. Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Engineer Ariful Ambia, Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Chief Marketing Officer Md. Firoj Alam, Digital Campaign's Coordinator Nazmul Hossain Evan and other senior officials of the company.

As per the offer declared under the campaign, customers could get various sorts of brand new products as free on the registration of Marcel products he/she had purchased. The free products are included: refrigerator, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, rice cooker, blender, gas stove as well as other kinds of electrical appliances, home and kitchen appliances.

At the function, Marcel authorities informed that they have been making customers' database to bring its after sales under the online automation. The prime objective of this initiative is to provide swift and best after sales service.

To accelerate the process of creating customer database, Marcel has been conducting the digital campaign. As of now, the local brand conducted twelve seasons of the campaign.

During this season, the details of the customers and their purchased products including the name of the customer, contact number and the model number of the purchased product are being stored on a server Marcel so that customers can avail the service from any Marcel service center any time, even if the warranty card is lost.















