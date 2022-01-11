Video
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022
‘BD-India trades thru waterways to get boost this year’

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022
Business Correspondent

Trade between Bangladesh and India through inland waterways is expected to get a boost by the middle of this year when heavy cargo ships from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal sail to Pandu port in Assam through the neighbouring country.
This was indicated by India's Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday during an interaction with the media in Guwahati.
Sonowal said dredging work at critical junctures in the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers has already been initiated by his ministry to facilitate the movement of large cargo ships, according to a report published by different news portals in Dhaka on Monday.
Both the governments in Bangladesh and India are working on a stretch of the Jamuna river to make the 2,000km-long waterway from Sadiya in Assam to Haldia in West Bengal through the neighbouring nation, a smooth passage, he said. "We are working to connect (Indian states of) Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam to three strategic ports -- Sittwe in Myanmar and Mongla and Chattogram in Bangladesh," the Minister said.
"By mid-2022, I am hopeful that cargo ships of 2,000 metric tonnes from Haldia and Varanasi will start sailing to Pandu. This is going to be a major boost to trade and industry of the North-eastern region," Sonowal said.
He said the waterways of the northeastern Indian region and connecting them to major ports in the Bay of Bengal will not only unlock the economic potential of the region but allow the landlocked region direct access to international trading routes.
Support from experts in Tezpur University in Assam, Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati and Indian Institute of Management in Shillong will be sought to make the dredging work successful in the Brahmaputra, Sonowal said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the authorities concerned to make arrangements to dredge a stretch of 2-2.5 metre in the two rivers so that cargo vessels, passenger ships, and even seaplanes can use the water bodies, according to Sonowal.


