‘StanChart named best trade financer in Bangladesh’

Standard Chartered (StanChart) was named the Best Trade Finance Provider for Bangladesh in 2021 by Global Finance, a leading international finance magazine.

The publication recently announced the World's Best Trade Finance Providers in 102 countries for 2021, where Standard Chartered was recognised for its role in leading the trade finance space in Bangladesh with pioneering transactions and world-class services delivered through its unique global network, says a press release.

The magazine's editorial review board selected the best trade finance providers based on entries from banks and other financial service providers, as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. Criteria for choosing the winners included: transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

StandChart BD CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "I am happy to be receiving the Best Trade Finance Provider award for the second consecutive year from Global FinanceThe last two years have been a test of our collective resilience and we have put in an all-out effort to stand by our clients and the greater community during these trying times. This award is really a reflection of this commitment."

StanChart remains the leading international bank in facilitating global trade for Bangladesh. It offers a comprehensive proposition across the trade ecosystem, and has delivered a number of firsts and unique offerings in Bangladesh in recent times including: First bank to issue LC on Blockchain in 2020; First bank to execute a Sustainable Trade Financing deal in the country in 2021; Only global bank that offers paperless, fully automated Distributor Financing; Promoting digitisation through introduction of Digital Trade Counter for the first time in Bangladesh in 2021; First bank to execute trade transaction using alternate Risk Free Rate in place of LIBOR in 2021. Global Finance is a widely read magazine with a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries.















