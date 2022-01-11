Video
VAT booths set up in Ctg, Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram is providing all value-added tax (VAT) related services through setting up Vat booths and Vat stands at various markets in the port city Chattogram and Cox's Bazar areas.
Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram set up Vat booths and stands on Sunday night.  Chattogram VAT Commissionerate has taken the initiatives for receiving the VAT registration through online, popularising the use of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) and raising awareness about VAT.
Talking to BSS, NBR Senior Information Officer Sayed A Momen said VAT booths and VAT stands have been set up in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar at the beginning of the New Year to raise public awareness about VAT.
 He hoped that this will help taxpayers getting a lot of tax related services smoothly. This is the first time that "VAT stands" have been set up at five populated places under the VAT office.
The places are the Mukta Mancha opposite the Kazir Dewri Children's Park, the open space to the left of the entrance to the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ), the front yard of the Singapore Bangkok Market Agrabad, the open field in front of the GEC Convention Center and the Hotel Motel Zone at Kalatali in Cox's Bazar.
VAT booths have been set up at New Market (Bipani Bitan) in Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Hawkers Market, Golam Rasul Market, Teri Bazar, Riazuddin Bazar, Sanmar Ocean City and Chattogram Shopping Complex and Amirabad, Bara Bazar and Lohagara in Cox's Bazar, Momen said.    -BSS


