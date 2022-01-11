BGMEA, BKMEA to work on unified code of conduct



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem and other leaders of both the associations pose during a joint meeting at BGMEA's public relation (PR) office at Gulshan, in Dhaka on Sunday.

The leaders of both the trade association held a meeting and discussed issues of unified code of conduct and formed the committee at BGMEA's public relation (PR) officeat Gulshan, in Dhaka, said a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the meeting, which was also attended by BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Director Asif Ashraf, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem ,Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice president Akhter Hossain Apurba and Director Imran Kader Turjo.

The 11-member committee headed by BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali will carry out feasibility of a common code of conduct for social audits including national laws, rules, and policies and international conventions along with buyers code of conduct and third-party audit protocols.

The committee will take cognizance of the local context while adhering to local and international principles with utmost consideration, according to a statement issued by BGMEA.

The committee will also engage with international stakeholders including brands, trade associations, academia and social partners to formulate a feasible path to end the audit fatigue, the statement said.













