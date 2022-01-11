Govt working to identify syndicates behind price hike

The Commerce Ministry and Bangladesh Competition Commission are working to identify syndicates illegally manipulating supplies or hoarders of essentials for breaking the trap of price hike based on rumours.

They are collecting information from the markets regarding illegal syndicate and hoarding for final action following instructions from the high ups of the government, said AHM Shafiquzzaman, additional commerce secretary on Sunday.

He told UNB that despite having enough supply of essentials a group of people often spread rumours among common people to enhance panic sale of particular commodities.

He believed common people are not enough aware of price hike trap and as a result they would buy particular goods more than their need at higher price based on rumours of short supply.

The government is taking strict action against the businessmen who are making hefty profits, Shafiquzzaman said. They are being brought under the law by finding out why the market is unstable even after having adequate supply.

When contacted, Mofizul Islam, chairman of BCC said, "We are reviewing various products and services, including daily necessities, to understand the market." Necessary information is being collected from various organizations to understand whether the market is anti-competitive or not."

Information on who is importing these products or producing them in the country and at what price they are selling is being reviewed, he said. He further said legal action would be taken against the concerned organization if any discrepancy was found after investigation.

Giving example, he said, 'Suppose a pharmaceutical company is selling the same class of medicine at a price higher than the market price. We investigate the reasons for the price difference. At the same time, let's see if the market is being affected in any dishonest way. '

The Commission will take action against the responsible organization or person in two ways, by fines and criminal cases.

Depending on the type of crime, fines are imposed. There are rules for a minimum of 1 per cent and a maximum of 10 per cent fines for the amount of transactions or products sold by the company in the previous three years.

Mofizul said, "There is no provision for direct imprisonment in the law of the Competition Commission. Only financial penalties can be imposed. However, if one does not obey the order, there is a chance of a criminal case. There is a provision of jail in criminal cases." -UNB















