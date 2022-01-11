Excess liquidity in banks drops by Tk 14,000cr in August-November

The amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking sector has dropped marginally responding to Bangladesh Bank's containment policy.

The liquidity in the banking sector was Tk 2.31 lakh crore at the end of July 2021 and it dropped to Tk 2.18 lakh crore at the end of November last year. In August-November in 2021, the central bank's mopping up policy managed to contain excess liquidity by Tk 14,000 crore.

After the announcement of the monetary policy statement for the year 2021-2022, the central bank from August started auction of Bangladesh Bank (BB) bills to withdraw excess liquidity from banks.

BB data showed the amount of liquid assets in the banking sector stood at Tk 4.47 lakh crore at the end of November 2021. Banks were supposed to keep Tk 61,185 crore as cash reserve ratio and another Tk 1,67,838 crore as statutory liquidity ratio.

The amount of excess liquidity grew significantly after the Covid -19 outbreak when the central bank reduced the CRR ratio along with injection of currency in the banking sector along with various refinance schemes, BB officials said.

The central bank also injected a huge amount of local currency into the banking system buying US dollars from banks due to a drastic fall in import payments against a record inflow of remittance.

Against the ballooning amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking sector, the credit growth during the pandemic dropped sharply resulting in a huge amount of surplus liquidity in the banking sector.

After constant surge in excess liquidity in the banking sector in FY21, the BB in FY22 opted to contain it in an attempt to save depositors as well as to check inflation.





