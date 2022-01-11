Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound after single-day break

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
The DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up 61.54 points or 0.88 per cent to 6,994, after losing more than 54 points in the previous day. Two other indices also ended higher. The DSE 30 Index,  comprising blue chips, advanced 27.42 points to finish at 2,606 and the DSE  Shariah Index (DSES) gained 12.54 points to close at 1,480.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 14.87 billion, which was 1.78 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Taka 14.61 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 377 issues traded, 178 advanced, 158 declined and 41 remained unchanged on the DSE trading  floor.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 166 points to settle at 20,477 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-- rising 101 points to close at 12,300.
Of the issues traded, 140 advanced, 127 declined and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.    -BSS    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL payment systems dept launches month long workshop
Banking Event
ONE Bank signs deal with Mutual Trust Bank
Global Islami Bank inaugurates managers conference
12 planes added to Vistara fleet in last 21 months
Sri Lankan Airlines, American Airlines ink codeshare deal
Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month: Memo
Rezaul Hossain joins upay as MD and CEO


Latest News
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft