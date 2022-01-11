Stocks rebound after single-day break

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

The DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up 61.54 points or 0.88 per cent to 6,994, after losing more than 54 points in the previous day. Two other indices also ended higher. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 27.42 points to finish at 2,606 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 12.54 points to close at 1,480.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 14.87 billion, which was 1.78 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Taka 14.61 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 377 issues traded, 178 advanced, 158 declined and 41 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 166 points to settle at 20,477 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-- rising 101 points to close at 12,300.

Of the issues traded, 140 advanced, 127 declined and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. -BSS





