BD to get $295m IDA loan for govt’s EDEG Project

The Government and the International Development Association (IDA), a subsidiary of the World Bank (WB) signed a financial agreement of $295 million loan to implement Bangladesh government's Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDEG) Project".

The Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin and WB Country Director Mercy Miyang Tembon signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, a press release of WB on Sunday said.

The project aims at improving cyber security and build resiliency during future crises will also enable the government to handle critical public services and deliver them to businesses and citizens.

The project will help to digitalize small and medium enterprises and strategic industries and to establish a digital leadership academy to create opportunities for research and development, the press release said.



