Kehrer goal helps PSG salvage Lyon draw

PARIS, JAN 10: German defender Thilo Kehrer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Paris Saint-Germain against struggling Lyon with an equalising goal 14 minutes from time in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

PSG already boast a seemingly insurmountable 11-point lead over second-placed Nice, but travelled to Lyon without Argentina ace Lionel Messi after he recuperates from Covid-19 and Neymar, who is receiving injury treatment in Brazil.

Mauricio Pochettino's team, which is building towards a Champions League clash against Real Madrid, left it late against a team lying 11th in the league.

Lucas Paqueta, himself back after contracting Covid, opened the scoring for Lyon after seven minutes.

The Brazilian striker pounced on a pass by Bruno Guimaraes at the edge of the area, firing low past PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The home side dominated much of the game, but their record of conceding in the final quarter came back to haunt them as PSG league debutant Edouard Michut played in Kehrer. -AFP