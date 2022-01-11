Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Justice has spoken so Djokovic should play in Australian Open: Nadal

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

MADRID, JAN 10: Rafael Nadal believes "justice has spoken" and "it is the fairest thing" for Novak Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, following the decision of a judge.
"Regardless of whether or not I agree on some things with Djokovic, without any doubt, justice has spoken," Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday.
"They have said he has the right to play in the Australian Open and I really believe that is the fairest thing if the issue has been resolved, which seems to be the case," Nadal added.
The decision by Australian judge Anthony Kelly ordering the immediate release of Djokovic paves the way for the two great rivals to bid for an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles title. The 34-year-old Serbian has been held for four nights in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne after he failed to present a solid medical reason for not being jabbed against Covid-19.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kehrer goal helps PSG salvage Lyon draw
Inter Milan on top with Lazio win
Do not help crashed Olympics vehicles, Beijing police warn
Justice has spoken so Djokovic should play in Australian Open: Nadal
Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release
Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup as Spurs survive scare
Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss


Latest News
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft