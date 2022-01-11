Justice has spoken so Djokovic should play in Australian Open: Nadal

MADRID, JAN 10: Rafael Nadal believes "justice has spoken" and "it is the fairest thing" for Novak Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, following the decision of a judge.

"Regardless of whether or not I agree on some things with Djokovic, without any doubt, justice has spoken," Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday.

"They have said he has the right to play in the Australian Open and I really believe that is the fairest thing if the issue has been resolved, which seems to be the case," Nadal added.

The decision by Australian judge Anthony Kelly ordering the immediate release of Djokovic paves the way for the two great rivals to bid for an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles title. The 34-year-old Serbian has been held for four nights in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne after he failed to present a solid medical reason for not being jabbed against Covid-19. -AFP









