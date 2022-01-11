Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic dance and celebrate outside the offices of his legal team in Melbourne on January 10, 2022, after the tennis champion earlier in the day won a court battle to overturn the cancellation of his visa on Covid health grounds. photo: AFP

Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic dance and celebrate outside the offices of his legal team in Melbourne on January 10, 2022, after the tennis champion earlier in the day won a court battle to overturn the cancellation of his visa on Covid health grounds. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, JAN 10: World number one Novak Djokovic won a stunning victory Monday over the Australian government, overturning the cancellation of his visa on Covid-19 health grounds, and ending his detention.
It was an extraordinary setback for the government, which has imposed strict restrictions on its borders for the past two years to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In an emergency online court hearing, the judge ordered that the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa "be quashed".
The judge ordered that the unvaccinated tennis superstar "be released immediately and forthwith from immigration detention".
"Such release must occur no later than 30 minutes after the making of this order," he added.
Australian taxpayers will be asked to pay costs for Djokovic's high-powered legal team.
"Novak, Novak, Novak," chanted dozens of fans of the nine-time Australian Open champion as they marched in celebration, drums banging, outside Melbourne's federal courthouse.
The 34-year-old Djokovic had arrived in Melbourne last Wednesday ahead of the Australian Open, which starts in just one week, hoping to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.
But even as he savours an extraordinary win in the federal court, his tournament dream may yet be out of reach.
The government's lawyer told the court that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke may decide to use his "personal power of cancellation" despite the player's legal victory.
After touching down in Australia, Djokovic was taken into an overnight interview with border agents, who decided the champion had failed to present a solid medical reason for not being jabbed.
Djokovic's visa was revoked and he was moved to a notorious immigration detention facility pending deportation.
He spent four nights in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system -- some for years on end.
An early plea by Djokovic to be moved to a facility where he can train for the Australian Open had fallen on deaf ears, his lawyers said.
The court's finding, read out in an online hearing, said the player was not given the chance to reply fully before his visa was torn up.
In the early hours of Thursday, Djokovic was told he had until 8:30 am to reply to the proposed cancellation of his visa. But instead, the border agent cancelled it at 7:42 am.
Had Djokovic been given until 8:30 am as first promised, "he could have consulted others and made submissions to the delegate about why his visa should not be cancelled," the judge said.
According to a transcript of the airport interview, Djokovic told the border control agent: "I just really don't understand what is the reason you don't allow me to enter your country."
Earlier, at a rally in Belgrade, Djokovic's mother Dijana claimed her son was staying "in not human conditions" during his four-night stay at the detention centre.
"They detained him and even don't give him breakfast, he has only lunch and dinner," she said, quoted by local media.
"He does not have a normal window, he stares at a wall."
Though it had no bearing on his court case, Djokovic's claim of a positive test on December 16 stirred controversy after it emerged he had attended a gathering that day for the Serbian national postal service launching a stamp series in his honour.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kehrer goal helps PSG salvage Lyon draw
Inter Milan on top with Lazio win
Do not help crashed Olympics vehicles, Beijing police warn
Justice has spoken so Djokovic should play in Australian Open: Nadal
Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release
Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup as Spurs survive scare
Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss


Latest News
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft