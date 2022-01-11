Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

CHRISTCHURCH, JAN 10: Ross Taylor saluted Bangladesh for their upset win in the first Test but warned Friday that a green Christchurch wicket was much more in New Zealand's favour as he looks to bow out of Test cricket with a bang.
The hosts are desperate to save the two-Test series to get some momentum in the defence of their world Test crown following two losses and a draw in their first three matches.
The second match against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday, will be the farewell Test appearance for Taylor, New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer.
It will be his 112th Test, equalling Daniel Vettori as New Zealand's most-capped Test player.
Bangladesh's shock eight-wicket defeat of New Zealand in Mount Maunganui this week was "good for world cricket", the 37-year-old Taylor said.
"We were outplayed the whole time. But for this game of Test cricket to survive we need Bangladesh to be a thriving nation and I think they will get a lot of confidence from that."
But nothing would give Taylor greater pleasure than to avoid a series defeat and sign off with a victory.
"We're one-nil down, we know we have to play some aggressive cricket, but it's also a ground that we know how we're going to play and we've have had a lot of success here," he said after checking with the groundsman on the state of the wicket.
"I just asked is it a normal wicket and he said 'yes'," a smiling Taylor said. 'Normal' at Hagley Oval means very green and winning the toss means bowling first.
"The bowlers will be licking their lips and us batters need to apply ourselves better than we did at the Mount. I think these conditions will suit us a lot more than they did at the Mount," he said.  "We know what to expect and that's the positive about being at home and on a ground where we've played a lot of cricket on."
Only one of eight Tests at Hagley Oval has been drawn and of the seven to produce a result, New Zealand have won six.
The one they lost, against Australia in 2016, was Brendon McCullum's farewell to Test cricket and the swashbuckling batsman marked the occasion with the fastest-ever century in Test cricket.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kehrer goal helps PSG salvage Lyon draw
Inter Milan on top with Lazio win
Do not help crashed Olympics vehicles, Beijing police warn
Justice has spoken so Djokovic should play in Australian Open: Nadal
Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release
Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup as Spurs survive scare
Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss


Latest News
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft