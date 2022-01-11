Dismay batting display, guests fail to avoid follow-on



New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Liton Das on day two of the second cricket test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 10, 2022. photo: AFP

Debutant Naim Shaikh, who had no mentionable figure in first class cricket for the last two years, went out for a 'duck'. Shadman Islam, continued sorry figure with seven while Nazmul Hossain Shanto departed for four runs. Skipper Mominul Haque failed to open the account and Liton Das had gone for eight! Bangladesh therefore had been in serious trouble losing top-five men to post 27 runs only.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan, who succeeded Mushfiqur Rahim, pairing with Yasir Ali Rabbi, was stubborn to set 60 runs' 6th wicket partnership. Shohan fell out on 41 off 62 with six boundaries while Rabbi picked up his maiden Test fifty in his 3rd longer version match. He horded 55 off 95 balls hitting seven fours.

No Bangladesh batter except Shohan and Rabbi failed to reach even a two-digit figure.

Trent Boult got his ninth five-wicket haul, while Tim Southee took three and Kyle Jamieson bagged rest two wickets.

Boult reached 300 Test wickets with his fourth of the innings, clean bowling Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He joined Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and Tim Southee as the fourth Blackcaps bowler to reach the landmark.

Earlier on the day, resuming from overnight 349 for one, New Zealand declared their 1st innings adding 172 more runs losing five more wickets.

The Kiwi captain in-charge Tom Latham picked up where you left off on 186 and wrote 252 runs next to his name before departing the 22 yards. He made the highest score by a Blackcaps opener breaking the record of Graham Dowling's 239 against India in 1968.

Devon Conway who was unbeaten overnight on 99, hit a boundary off the first ball to reach the 3rd century of his Test career and on 109, he was finally run out when Mehidy struck with a direct hit swooping in from the covers.

Conway's removal brought Ross Taylor in the middle, who is going to the play the swan song, returned sideline collecting 28 runs while Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell were too quick to return dugout on zero and three respective runs.

Tom Blundell however, started fireworks to pile up nippy 57 off 60 balls before the declaration came.

The most expensive Bangladesh bowler Ebadat Hossain and his peer pacer Shoriful Islam shared two wickets each while Mominul claimed the wicket of big fish Latham.







