Dengue: 3 more hospitalized

Three more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, two were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and one outside of Dhaka.

A total of 74 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 10 days in this year. So far, 32 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.

