PM releases stamp marking Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover and a data card, marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister released the stamp and the first-day cover of Tk 10 and the data card of Tk 5 at her official residence Ganobhaban. A special canceller was used on the occasion.

The stamp, the first-day cover and the data card will be sold from the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO today. Those will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later. There is also an arrangement for special canceller in four GPOs to be used for the first-day cover. -UNB





