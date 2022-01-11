Video
Indians handover  fishing boat to BD Coast Guard  

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday handed over fishing boat 'Allahar Daan' along with 20 fishermen to Bangladesh Coast Guard.
The boat along with the crew was handed over by Indian Coast Guardship  Sarojini Naidu to the Bangladesh Coast Guard ship Shadhin Bangla at the international maritime boundary line, according to Bangladesh Coast Guard press release.
The boat was reported adrift at sea due to engine breakdown and was sighted by the Indian fishermen, the ICG (North East) regional headquarters stated.
The Bangladesh Coast Guard west zone on Monday handed over fishing boat 'Allahar Daan' along with 20 fishermen to the owner of the boat.






