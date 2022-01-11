3 more bodies of launch capsize victims recovered

NARAYANGANJ Jan 10: Fire Service divers on Monday recovered the bodies of three passengers, including a child, from the Dhaleshwari River, six days after a trawler capsized in the river off the bank of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Tanim, 8, and Abdullah, 16, and Shamsuddin, 30.

The divers from the local fire service recovered three bodies from the river near Dharmaganj around 9:00am.

So far, nine bodies were recovered and another passenger is still missing.










